AINRC-AIADMK front to seek vote only for ‘jug’

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In an unusual election strategy, the AINRC-AIADMK front in Puducherry has told their cadres to seek votes for party symbol ‘jug’ instead of mentioning the name of candidate. This is seen as clever move to avoid confusion among voters between AINRC candidate K Narayanasmy and Chief Minister V Narayansamy. AINRC president N Rangasamy while speaking to cadres at Karaikal advised them to canvass votes only by projecting the party symbol ‘jug’.

The same advise was given by the AIADMK. The strategy is reportedly borne out of fear that if canvassing is done with the name of the candidate, people may vote for Congress on ‘Hand’ symbol. CM V Narayanasamy is a veteran in parliamentary politics and contested three Lok Sabha elections compared to the AINRC candidate who is a debutante.

Meanwhile, AIADMK legislator Anbazhagan reportedly told party cadre not to mingle with BJP cadre while canvassing votes in Uppalam. This is likely due to the fear of losing minority votes- Debjani Dutta