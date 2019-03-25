Home States Tamil Nadu

AINRC-AIADMK front to seek vote only for ‘jug’

In an unusual election strategy, the AINRC-AIADMK front in Puducherry has told their cadres to seek votes for party symbol ‘jug’ instead of mentioning the name of candidate.

Published: 25th March 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In an unusual election strategy, the AINRC-AIADMK front in Puducherry has told their cadres to seek votes for party symbol ‘jug’ instead of mentioning the name of candidate. This is seen as clever move to avoid confusion among voters between AINRC candidate K Narayanasmy and Chief Minister V Narayansamy.  AINRC president N Rangasamy while speaking to cadres at Karaikal advised them to canvass votes only by projecting the party symbol ‘jug’.

The same advise was given by the AIADMK. The strategy  is reportedly borne out of fear that if canvassing is done with the name of the candidate, people may vote for Congress on ‘Hand’ symbol. CM V Narayanasamy is a veteran in parliamentary politics and contested  three Lok Sabha elections compared to the AINRC candidate who is a debutante.

Meanwhile,  AIADMK legislator Anbazhagan reportedly told party cadre not to mingle with BJP cadre while canvassing votes in Uppalam. This is likely due to the fear of losing minority votes- Debjani Dutta

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp