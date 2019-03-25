Bulk SMSes, hoardings under scanner of poll panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Bulk SMSes sent as part of campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and the by-elections to the 18 constituencies will come under the scanner of the District Media Certification & Monitoring Committee (MCMC), according to election officials. The electronic short messages sent in bulk without permission from the monitoring committee will be monitored so that they can be added to the candidate’s expenditure account, said an official. “Any unusual patterns would be picked up by the team and reported,” the official said.

Meanwhile, authorities have removed 11,800 advertisement hoardings from public space and government buildings along with 12,333 hoardings in private buildings, which were put up in violation of election model code.

According to a statement from the Chennai Corporation on Sunday, flying squads deployed have been increased from 48 to 144 to intensify monitoring work. As on Saturday, flying squads and other election authorities have seized `1.38 crore in cash. Further, 13.04kg of gold and 86.21kg of silver, 950 mobile phones and 1,500 memory cards without proper documentation have been seized.