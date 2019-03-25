Home States Tamil Nadu

Devendrakula Vellalar votes crucial in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

Puthiya Tamilagarm (PT) party leader Dr K Krishnasamy has gained more strength as he had signed a poll pact with AIADMK-BJP combine.

Published: 25th March 2019 06:35 AM

Puthiya Thamizhagam

Puthiya Thamizhagam chief K Krishnaswamy. (File | Express Photo Service)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI : Devendrakula Vellalar community is believed to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tenkasi, one of the seven parliamentary constituencies in the State that have been reserved for Scheduled Caste. Whenever Puthiya Tamilagarm (PT) party leader Dr K Krishnasamy contested from the constituency with or without an alliance, he had managed to get a considerable number of votes. 

At present the PT leader has gained more strength as he had signed a poll pact with AIADMK-BJP combine. However, experts said that since the AMMK was attracting a large number of voters of the Thevar community, it could affect the vote bank of AIADMK.

“This trend combined with the vote bank of the Muslim community in Kadayanallur and some other places could benefit DMK which has fielded Dhanush M Kumar as its candidate. Hence, it will be a three-cornered fight in Tenkasi,” an expert said.  

Tenkasi parliamentary constituency comprises Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil (SC), Vasudevanallur (SC) assembly constituencies of Tirunelveli district and Rajapalayam and Srivilliputhur (SC) assembly constituencies of Virudhunagar district.

TAGS
Devendrakula Vellalar Tenkasi 2019 elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls

