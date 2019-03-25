Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK, MNM candidates file papers in Vellore, Arakkonam constituencies amid scuffle

The DMK men entered into a scuffle with the policemen guarding the main entrance of the Collectorate and the chamber of the Returning Officer.

Kathir Anand, Udhyanidhi Stalin

DMK candidate from Vellore Kathir Anand (L) during an election campaign with actor Udhyanidhi Stalin (File photo | Dines S)

By PTI

VELLORE: DMK and Makkal Neethi Maiyyam (MNM) candidates filed nominations in Vellore and Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituencies on Monday.

Kathir Anand, the DMK candidate for Vellore, came on a rally to the Collectorate in Sathuvachari to file the nominations before the Returning Officer and District Collector SA Raman.

He was accompanied by his father and senior party leader Durai Murugan, MLAs AP Nandakumar and Karthikeyan and former Union Minister S Jagathrakshagan.

The DMK men entered into a scuffle with the policemen guarding the main entrance of the Collectorate and the chamber of the Returning Officer.

Scores of leaders and cadre tried to make entry into the premises when the police stopped them, triggering tension, sources said.

They added the police pushed certain leaders out of the chamber of the Returning Officer and were allowed only after Durai Murugan intervened.

On Monday, 9 candidates, including R Suresh of MNM, filed papers in Vellore constituency.

Meanwhile, DMK candidate S Jagathrakshagan filed his papers before the Returning Officer J Partheeban in Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency.

Party leaders, including Durai Murugan, MLAs AP Nandakumar and R Gandhi, accompanied the candidate.

MNM candidate N Rajavelu also filed the nominations in Arakkonam constituency.

Apart from Jagathrakshagan and Rajavelu, five others too filed papers to contest the April 18 polls.

The last day for filing of nominations is Tuesday.

Comments

