Double murder shatters tranquillity in Tamil Nadu's Pachamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY : A double murder sent shock waves in the otherwise peaceful Pachamalai, a hill station near Tiruchy, on Sunday. An inebriated middle aged man murdered his wife in the wee hours and was killed by his father. According to police, N Paramasivan (45) of Thalur, a farmer, used to quarrel frequent ly with his wife Malarvizhi (43).

After attending a function, Paramasivan returned home in an inebriated state on Sunday midnight. After a heated exchange, he hit Malarvizhi on the head with a plastic chair. Hearing the commotion , the couple’s three teenaged sons rushed in and saw their mother lying in a pool of blood.

Though she was rushed to hospital by two of her sons in an ambulance, she died due to excessive blood loss. Rajadurai, the eldest son, informed his grandfather Natesan who lives close by. Natesan arrived at the scene and saw his son in an inebriated state , devoid of realisation of remorse for what he had done.

Agitated by his behaviour, Natesan slashed his son with a sickle. Paramasivan died on the spot. Thuraiyur police arrested Natesan. Having lost their parents and with their grandfather under arrest, the three boys are now under the care of their grandmother.