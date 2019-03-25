Home States Tamil Nadu

Karti Chidambaram files papers, slams BJP for 'imposing' Hindi, Hindu and Hindutva

Alleging that the BJP government at the Centre was fascist, the Chidambaram scion said people across the country want to dislodge the saffron party's regime.

Published: 25th March 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Karti Chidambaram ( File | PTI )

By PTI

SIVAGANGA: Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram Monday filed his nomination to contest from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency and slammed the BJP-led Centre for 'imposing Hindi, Hindu and Hindutva' and 'ignoring' the interests of Tamil Nadu.

People of not only Tamil Nadu, but across the country want to dislodge the "fascist" BJP regime at the Centre, he told reporters after filing his papers here.

Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy, senior DMK leader and former Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments K R Periakaruppan were among those who accompanied Karti Chidambaram.

To a question on the delay in announcing the candidate for Sivaganga, he said "there was no delay."

The Congress on Sunday released its ninth list of 10 candidates for the Lok Sabha election, fielding Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu.

Karti declined to comment to a question on former union minister E M Sudarsana Natchiappan's comment that his father prevented his growth in the Congress.

A former union minister of State for commerce and industry, Natchiappan had alleged that Chidambaram prevented him from becoming not only the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, but also a Minister at the Centre for about nine years (since UPA assumed power in 2004).

"If elected, I will bring large private investments and facilitate setting up of industries suitable for this region and job creation is my first duty," he said.

To a question, he said his party loved the Tamil people and alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was fascist.

He said the BJP government was not bothered about the Tamil people and alleged that it was keen only in imposing "Hindi, Hindu and Hindutva."

On BJP leader H Raja, (who too filed his nomination to contest from here), claiming that Congress would use its "money power," he said, "Our election spend will be within the parameters fixed by the Election Commission." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karti Chidambaram Sivaganga constituency Hindi imposition Hindi Hindu Hindutva Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp