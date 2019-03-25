Over Rs 1 crore seized in western Tamil Nadu by election flying squad

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 1.21 crore was seized from a van in Salem district Monday by the election flying squad during a check, sources in the election department said.

The seizure was made as the occupants of the van did not produce relevant documents to support the claimed that the cash was meant to be deposited in an ATM, the sources said.

Similarly, Rs 18 lakh in cash was seized from a two-wheeler near Mettupalayam, about 40 km from here.

The riders had no valid documents to support their claim that the cash was to be deposited in a bank, they said.

About Rs 1.83 crore was seized a couple of days ago in Salem, which was claimed to be deposited at ATMs.

However, nobody has claimed it so far, the sources said.