Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation directed to pay Rs 46 lakhs

On July 2017, an MTC bus, driven in a rash and negligent manner, had hit a 23-year-old man’s bike near Kizhakaranai, which resulted in his death.

Published: 25th March 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation

Image of a TNSTC bus used for representational purpose (File Photo | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two years after a 23-year-old man was run over by a TNSTC bus near Maraimalai Nagar, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directed the transport corporation to provide a compensation of Rs 46.05 lakh. According to the petition filed by the parents of the deceased, on July 25, 2017, the MTC bus driven in a rash and negligent manner hit the victim’s bike near Kizhakaranai, which resulted in fatal injuries and he died on the spot.

The victim, who was working a private firm in Maraimalai Nagar, was on his way back home. The MTC bus tried to overtake a private bus and the victim was caught in between the buses and was crushed to death. The family submitted a petition at the tribunal seeking a compensation of Rs 45 lakh.

Denying the allegations, the counsel for the transport corporation submitted that the government bus driver attempted to overtake a private bus, a two-wheeler rider driven rashly and negligently braced the left side of the bus and fell.However, the tribunal headed by K Ayyappan, considering the oral and documentary evidence submitted directed the transport corporation to provide a compensation of  Rs 46.05 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNSTC compensation Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation TNSTC bus accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp