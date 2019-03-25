Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation directed to pay Rs 46 lakhs
On July 2017, an MTC bus, driven in a rash and negligent manner, had hit a 23-year-old man’s bike near Kizhakaranai, which resulted in his death.
Published: 25th March 2019 02:30 AM | Last Updated: 25th March 2019 02:30 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI : Two years after a 23-year-old man was run over by a TNSTC bus near Maraimalai Nagar, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directed the transport corporation to provide a compensation of Rs 46.05 lakh. According to the petition filed by the parents of the deceased, on July 25, 2017, the MTC bus driven in a rash and negligent manner hit the victim’s bike near Kizhakaranai, which resulted in fatal injuries and he died on the spot.
The victim, who was working a private firm in Maraimalai Nagar, was on his way back home. The MTC bus tried to overtake a private bus and the victim was caught in between the buses and was crushed to death. The family submitted a petition at the tribunal seeking a compensation of Rs 45 lakh.
Denying the allegations, the counsel for the transport corporation submitted that the government bus driver attempted to overtake a private bus, a two-wheeler rider driven rashly and negligently braced the left side of the bus and fell.However, the tribunal headed by K Ayyappan, considering the oral and documentary evidence submitted directed the transport corporation to provide a compensation of Rs 46.05 lakh.