Home States Tamil Nadu

Chola Era stone inscription found in Vellore

This stone record was inscribed in Parthivedrathivarmana’s eighteenth regnal year in ten lines.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

A Chola Era stone inscription was found in Vellore.

A Chola Era stone inscription was found in Vellore.

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: A team of archeaology and heritage enthusiasts have stumbled upon a Chola Era stone inscription in Vellore.

The team comprising M. Gandhi, former Curator, Government Museum, Vellore, Dr. P. Venkatesan, retired headmaster and Er. R. Mani, former conservation assistant of Archaeological Survey of India, deciphered the inscription found on a stone slab in front of the Saptamatha shrine at Puttuthakku, a village located along NH-48.

“The slab was chilled with Parthivendrathivarman’s inscription. He was a vassal in Tondaimandalam region,under the Chola emperor Sundara Chola. His reign was between AD 957-70,” according to Gandhi.

He added during the reign of Adithya Karikala Chola, Kodumbalur Velputhi Vikramakesari and Prthivendrathivarman invaded the Pandya country and brought under the Chola control. In this battle they Chopped Virapandyan's head. Therefore, Parthivendrathivarman was called as “Pandyan thalaikonda Parthivendrathivarman, he explained.

This stone record was inscribed in Parthivedrathivarmana’s eighteenth regnal year in ten lines. A queen named Pandarakutti Periyanayan wife of a Lankan king, paved stone slabs in the temple of Vad Vallanthal temple. Kongalavan Gamundan alias Thiruvan had safeguarded this donation.

Sapthamatrika temple of Puttuthakku might had been called Vallanthal. On the opposite bank of Palar river in Vilvanathar temple Vallambigai shrine is located.

“We learn from this inscription that in the middle of the tenth century AD a good relationship existed between Lanka and Tondaimandalam”, Gandhi noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chola Era Chola Era stone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp