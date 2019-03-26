Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Missing 7-year-old  girl found murdered

The girl, studying 2nd standard, had gone to play after returning home from school Monday evening and did not return to her house till nightfall.

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A seven-year-old girl, who was reported missing, was found dead near her house Tuesday on the city outskirts with her limbs tied with a rope, police said.

Her parents started searching but to no avail and they lodged a complaint was lodged, the police said.

This morning, neighbours found the girl dead with her hands and legs tied and the body bore injuries, they said.

Her parents took the body to the nearest private hospital, where the doctors declared that she had died some time ago.

The body has been sent for a postmortem at the Government Hospital here. Investigations, including the circumstances leading to the girl's murder, have begun, the police said.

