People suspect involvement of DMK in the Kodanad case: Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Launching his election campaign in the state capital on Monday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami lashed out at the DMK and its president MK Stalin, highlighted the achievements of the AIADMK government and appealed to the people to re-elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister to “ensure the safety of India”. “We have forged this mega alliance to ensure Narendra Modi returns as the Prime Minister. He alone can provide a strong and stable government at the Centre,” the CM said.

He was campaigning for DMDK’s Azhagapuram R Mohanraj who is contesting from North Chennai Parliamentary constituency and AIADMK candidate RS Rajesh, contesting from Perambur Assembly segment. The Chief Minister spoke at more than 10 places in both the constituencies and the campaign lasted for more than five hours.

Palaniswami gave a detailed account of the AIADMK government’s achievements in the education sector, health sector, and power sector while highlighting the failures of previous DMK regime. Dismissing the charges of DMK president on Kodanadu bribery case, the Chief Minister said it was the AIADMK government which arrested those involved the scandal.

“But DMK functionaries gave sureties to take the accused on bail. People have suspicions of DMK’s involvement in the case. Our government will not let this go. We will investigate this further and punish all the culprits,” Palaniswami said, while alleging DMK’s involvement.

“The DMK president has accused me of committing five murders in Kodanadu. But the conversation in the latest video clearly shows what is the truth and how the false charge was made against me. The DMK is trying to falsely implicate a chief minister in a murder case. Just think what would be the position of the common man if the DMK comes to power?”, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to the voters.

He recalled that when the AIADMK government announced Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift, the DMK attempted to stall it but after the court verdict, the assistance was given to the needy. “Similarly, we have announced Rs 2,000 special assistance to the BPL families. This time too, on instructions from Stalin, a case was filed in the court. However, the court gave its verdict in favour of implementing the scheme.

After Lok Sabha elections have been notified, the DMK complained to the Election Commission to suspend this assistance till the elections were over. So, once the elections were over, the assistance would be given to rest of the BPL families without fail. “Are we (the AIADMK government) gives this assistance on party lines ? When Amma was in power, we gave laptops free of cost to all eligible students. We follow her footsteps and have been implementing schemes for the welfare of the poor.”