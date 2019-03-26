Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu tops national list of cash, gold seizure after Lok Sabha poll announcement

Unaccounted cash of Rs 36.6 crore and other items worth Rs 70.24 crore have been seized so far in the state.

Gold jewellery

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday topped the national level list in the seizure of unaccounted cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals including gold and silver and freebie items during the past 17 days since the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into force. Across the country, unaccounted cash and articles worth Rs 540 crore have been seized. 

In Tamil Nadu, unaccounted cash of Rs 36.6 crore and other items worth Rs 70.24 crore have been seized so far. (On Tuesday evening, seizure of unaccounted cash had gone up to Rs 38.25 crore). Tamil Nadu is followed by Uttar Pradesh where unaccounted cash and articles worth Rs 104.53 crore have been seized. Andhra Pradesh comes third with rs 103.4 crore. The highest amount of cash of Rs 55 crore has been seized in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, many candidates filed their nominations on the last day. In all, 1,147 nominations were received. Of them, while 1013 are from men, 132 are from women and two were from trangenders. 

