TNRERA frames regulations for appellate tribunal

By Express News Service

The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has framed regulations for Real Estate Appellate Tribunal highlighting the powers, jurisdiction and nature of its functioning. The regulations, termed as Tamil Nadu Real Estate Appellate Tribunal Regulations 2019, which have been published in the website www.tnrera.in, are applicable to Tamil Nadu and Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry.