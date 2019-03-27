‘Amend law for the sake of overqualified’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has suggested that the government amend relevant Acts and rules to prevent highly-educated candidates from getting appointed for menial jobs and later evincing no interest in or refusing to do lower-grade work.

Even in the Madras High Court and its Madurai bench, the administration is facing trouble because of the degree- or PG degree-holders appointed to the post of sweepers, scavengers, office assistants etc., and refusing or neglecting the jobs after joining. So, there is a need to amend the requisite qualifications for Group III and Group IV posts, Justice S M Subramaniam said.

The judge was dismissing a writ petition from P Muthu, Inspector of Police attached to TSP VII Battalion, seeking to quash an order dated August 20, 2018, of the Commandant TSP VII Bn, Pochampalli in Krishnagiri district, declaring him as a deserter from duty.

As far as the present writ petition is concerned, admittedly the petitioner remained absent unauthorisedly for over 21 days and even after the order of desertion, he had not chosen to report before the competent authority to explain the reasons for desertion. Contrarily, he chose to file the present writ petition, the judge pointed out.

The petitioner remained absent from duty from July 14, 2018 without any information, permission or leave. And he was treated as a deserter from the force with effect from that date.

Even after this, he had chosen to appear before a lawyer to defend him, but not before the relevant official. When he had come over to Chennai and signed the affidavit filed in support of the present petition, what prevented him from reporting to the DIG (Armed Police), the judge wondered.

Such an attitude of a police official in the rank of Inspector can never be accepted. There cannot be any compromise on discipline, the judge said and dismissed the petition.