DMK, Congress be given a fitting lesson in elections for their role in genocide of Tamils in Sri Lanka, says Dr Ramadoss

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss held DMK and its alliance partner Congress for the slaughter of Tamils in Sri Lanka during the Eelam war and asked the voters to give them a fitting lesson in the current polls.

He addressed a series of election meetings in Vandavasi, Cheyyar and Arni in Arni Lok Sabha constituency to seek votes to AIADMK candidate Gingee S Elumalai on Wednesday.

Saying that Congress party has committed several acts of treason against Tamils that included favouring Karnataka in Cauvery river water sharing row and ceding Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, he stated the worst case was rendering support to former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapakse in wiping out the Tamils.

“About one and a half lakh Tamils were killed by attacking with cluster bombs. I spent sleepless nights during the time. Congress-led Union Government offered support to Sri Lanka. This is the worst act of betrayal against the Tamils done by Congress party,” Ramadoss said.

He recalled that he had visited then Congress president Sonia Gandhi and then External Affairs Minister Pranab Mukherjee praying for action to stop the war and save the endangered Tamils but nothing happened.

He said the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi had enacted a drama by resorting to fast for just three hours to hoodwink the people of Tamil Nadu when the Tamils were butchered.

Ramadoss asked, “The voters wouldn't get a better opportunity than the current elections to teach a fitting lesson to DMK and Congress by defeating them in all the constituencies.”

He also said the Tamils would never forget and pardon these two parties.

The PMK founder ridiculed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's announcement on the ambitious income guarantee scheme.

“What is eligibility for availing the income guarantee scheme announced by Rahul Gandhi? A monthly income of Rs. 1000. How many families earn only Rs. 1000 per month? Only a few. So, most of the poor families will not be able to even apply for the monetary benefit,” he noted.

The garibi hatao slogan was being heard from the time of Jawaharlal Nehru and now Rahul Gandhi, what the Congress party had done in eradicating poverty during more than 51 years of rule in the Centre, he wondered.

It may be noted that in Arni constituency, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss' brother-in-law Dr MK Vishnuprasad is facing the polls. It was speculated that PMK would field a candidate in the constituency but later it backed out to avoid a confrontation within the family.

Tempers ran high when Vishnuprasad launched a virulent attack against both senior and junior Ramadoss for forging alliance with AIADMK.