ECI’s refusal of bicycle symbol to Tamil Maanila Congress upheld

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a plea from GK Vasan, president of Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), challenging the order of the Election Commission of India rejecting his plea to allot ‘bi-cycle’ symbol to its lone candidate for the ensuing Parliamentary election in Tamil Nadu.

A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, before which the petition came up on Tuesday, after hearing the arguments of petitioner’s senior counsel B S Gnanadesikan and those of ECI counsel Niranjan Rajagopalan, held that the petitioner was not entitled to the prayer as his party would contest from only one constituency.

The party should contest at least two Parliamentary constituencies to get the common symbol, the bench pointed out. The bench posted the main petition for hearing on June 4.