Hajj awareness programme prepares community in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Hajj is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, and a mandatory religious duty that must be carried out at least once by Muslims who are both physically and financially capable of embarking on the journey,” said Mohamed Mubarak, founder, and CEO of Goimomi, an Islamic tourism portal. The travel finder, in association with the Tamil Nadu State Hajj Committee, Tamil Nadu Hajj Service Society and Tamil Nadu Hajj Organisers Association conducted a first-of-its-kind Hajj awareness programme at Hajj House on Tuesday.

“Every year, hundreds of people aspire to go to the annual Hajj pilgrimage. They register via both, government schemes and other private bodies, but sometimes, they may not be aware of the travel methods, health safety measures and other regulations. In an attempt to create awareness, we flagged this initiative, which will soon be conducted in other cities as well. This is the first time such an event is being conducted in the country,” he said.

Over 500 participants across Tamil Nadu were part of the first edition of the awareness programme. “Goimomi is a unique marketplace where only recognised Hajj operators and travels are registered. We hope to benefit all the people who want to know about Hajj, ” said Mohamed.

The website of Tamil Nadu Hajj Organisers Association, www.thoa.in, was launched. “It will give aspiring pilgrims details of member list, management contacts of the association and so on,” he said.

Other agendas

Talking about Halal tourism, a subcategory of tourism, and its growth, Mohamed Mubarak, said, “There has been a steady rise in Halal tourism...we will also address that as part of our outreach events.” Alhaj A Abdul Jabbar, chairman, Tamil Nadu State Hajj Committee; Alhaj Abdul Rahman, vice-president, Indian Union Muslim League; S Hyder Ali, general secretary of TMMK were present.