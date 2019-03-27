Only pressure, no cooker for AMMK

K Ezhilarasan By

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy election office of the AMMK was bustling with activity on Tuesday. Party cadre started pouring into the office as early as 10 am, and waited with bated breath for the Supreme Court ruling on a party symbol to contest in the upcoming polls.

Tiruchy candidate Sarubala Thondaiman - a member of the royal family of the erstwhile Pudukkottai kingdom - and her loyalists were seen glued to their mobile phones, checking the latest developments, while waiting at the election office set up inside the raja’s palace.

Thondaiman was hoping for the verdict to be delivered by 10.30 am, after which she would proceed to file his nominations. A group of women from SDPI, an ally of the AMMK, was seen waiting with placards that read, Namadhu Chinnam followed by empty space. “Once we get the symbol, we will write it in the space below and march towards the collectorate, carrying the placards, to file nomination papers,” said one woman. But, luck was against them.

Giving only partial relief to the AMMK and its chief TTV Dhinakaran, the apex court ruled that pressure cooker symbol could not be given to them. However, the court asked the poll panel to consider giving a common symbol to the party’s candidates.

Thondaiman, finally, left for the Collectorate at 2.10 pm. Her loyalists still did not have a symbol to advertise on the placards. Instead, they wrote a proverb: vallavanukku pullum aayutham (a smart person will use minimal resources efficiently). “Whatever the symbol, we will win with comfortable majority,” claimed Thondaiman after filing the papers. “I have served the people as the Mayor of Tiruchy. I am confident of my victory,” she said.

Resorting to rhetorics while responding to the apex court verdict, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran said he would use his 59 candidates for 40 Lok Sabha and 19 bypoll seats as “59 weapons in winning against the ruling governments in the State and at the Centre”.

In a partial relief to TTV Dhinakaran and his party AMMK, the Supreme Court on Sunday refused to allot it the 'pressure cooker' symbol but asked the Election Commission to consider giving them a common symbol. "Reality is, however strong a man, he is known by the symbol. Giving different symbols to his candidates will ruin his career," remarked Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who headed the bench.

The development comes a day after the poll panel informed the court that it can allot a common symbol to an individual but not to an unregistered party. The court, however, asked the election body to consider giving a common symbol from the free symbol list. Senior advocates, Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Dhinakaran, told the top court the last date of filing nominations was on Tuesday and if the group is not allotted the symbol, its candidates will have to contest on different symbols.

"Candidates of rival parties will win by default if a common symbol of 'pressure cooker' is not given to them," Sibal said. AIADMK, represented by Mukul Rohatgi, argued that common symbol can't be allotted and it will create legal problems. The court while refusing Dhinakaran's group plea that the pressure cooker symbol should be allotted to them and said that the group had never applied for registration as a political party under Section 29A of the Representation of the People's Act.

"This anarchy you have brought upon yourself. You should have applied on March 15 when we refused your SLP. You could have applied u/s 29A yesterday. Why do you think we adjourned the case yesterday?," CJI said. To this, senior advocate Singhvi said, "If we had registered as a political party, it would have be akin to giving up our claim over two-leaves symbol. The rival group is getting a walkover now."