Prof held for ‘sexual harassment’ after stir

Published: 27th March 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARUR: The head of the department of economics at Government Arts College, Karur, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing his students sexually, after students boycotted classes, protested in front of the principal’s room and approached the police chief’s office.

“Our HOD, O Ilangovan, has been misbehaving with girls. He would ask us (female students) to come to his room individually. If we didn’t go, he would become vindictive. A student attempted suicide because of his behaviour. Strict action should be taken against him. First, we took this issue to our principal but we didn’t receive any updates from him. So we are now going to the superintendent of police and file a complaint with him,” said a student.  

After they approached the college management last Thursday, sources said, Ilangovan (52) was sent on leave. But after seeing him return on Tuesday, agitated students banged the door of the principal’s room, they added. 

Principal (in-charge) Ravichandran, however, said the students had approached the SP office before complaining to him. “Police inquired with us about it.  We talked to the students and set up an five-member inquiry committee,” the principal said, adding that soon they would  receive instructions from the Directorate of Collegiate Education.

