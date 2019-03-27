Home States Tamil Nadu

Suspension of lawyers to be kept in abeyance

They contended that the membership to the Advocates Welfare Fund is voluntary and non-payment of the fee or subscription would entail only loss of the benefits under the scheme.

Published: 27th March 2019 03:13 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The order suspending 5,970 lawyers from practising, will be kept in abeyance for two weeks, the counsel representing the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, told Justice N Kirubakaran, on Tuesday.

When the writ petition from the Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) challenging the order of the Bar Council, suspending as many as 5,970 advocates from practice, on the ground that they did not pay the subscription fees for Advocates Welfare Fund, came up today, the Bar Council lawyer told this over video-conferencing.

The Association, represented by its president G Mohanakrishnan and secretary R Krishnakumar sought to declare Rule 42 of the Bar Council of India Rules (Chapter-II) and the notice dated March 22 last, suspending the advocates en masse, as invalid and illegal.

They contended that the membership to the Advocates Welfare Fund is voluntary and non-payment of the fee or subscription would entail only loss of the benefits under the scheme. Suspending from practice is unethical to the nature of the scheme. Moreover, no prior notice was issued to the defaulting advocates.     

