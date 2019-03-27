Tamil Nadu Accountant General seeks details on GO for Rs 65-crore road safety fund

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the State government allocated a fund of Rs 65 crore to implement various strategies to spread awareness on road safety, the office of the Accountant General (AG) has sought clarification from the government whether a new fund account - ‘Road Safety fund’ - has been created for the amount.

It is learnt that during the review of Budget Estimates for the year 2018-19, the Accountant General asked the government to submit the Government Order based on which the fund account has been created. It is learnt that Rs 65 crore allocated for the Road Safety fund, was met from the State Innovation Fund.

The funding was announced ahead of the annual road safety week in the State which is observed from February 4-10. The funds will be used to deploy awareness vans and spread safety tips through radio and television.

The office of the AG has stated that if the Government Order creating the Road Safety Fund account, is not there, then the provision under which the amount is met from the State Innovation Fund, is not in order and should be examined by the State and reply furnished.

The Office of the AG also wanted the government to revise the nomenclature of the scheme wherein it was mentioned that labour courts would be set up in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore while the expenditure for the same appears in all districts.

Similarly, it has also sought details pertaining to the shelter fund from the Housing and Urban Development department and also information regarding the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from the Agriculture department. It is learnt that an action taken report will be submitted to the Accounts department at the earliest.