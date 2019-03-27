Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Accountant General seeks details on GO for Rs 65-crore road safety fund

It is learnt that Rs 65 crore allocated for the Road Safety fund, was met from the State Innovation Fund.

Published: 27th March 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the State government allocated a fund of Rs 65 crore to implement various strategies to spread awareness on road safety, the office of the Accountant General (AG) has sought clarification from the government whether a new fund account - ‘Road Safety fund’ - has been created for the amount.
It is learnt that during the review of Budget Estimates for the year 2018-19, the Accountant General asked the government to submit the Government Order based on which the fund account has been created. It is learnt that Rs 65 crore allocated for the Road Safety fund, was met from the State Innovation Fund.

The funding was announced ahead of the annual road safety week in the State which is observed from February 4-10. The funds will be used to deploy awareness vans and spread safety tips through radio and television.

The office of the AG has stated that if the Government Order creating the Road Safety Fund account, is not there, then the provision under which the amount is met from the State Innovation Fund, is not in order and should be examined by the State and reply furnished.

The Office of the AG also wanted the government to revise the nomenclature of the scheme wherein it was mentioned that labour courts would be set up in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore while the expenditure for the same appears in all districts.

Similarly, it has also sought details pertaining to the shelter fund from the Housing and Urban Development department and also information regarding the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from the Agriculture department. It is learnt that an action taken report will be submitted to the Accounts department at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Road Safety fund Tamil Nadu Accountant General

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp