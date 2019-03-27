Home States Tamil Nadu

With showstoppers of Tamil Nadu politics gone, election campaigns become bland 

Election 2019 is the first in the state without the two Dravidian stalwarts and both the parties are slugging it out to continue their legacy.

Published: 27th March 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

J Jayalalithaa and K Karunanidhi

J Jayalalithaa and K Karunanidhi. (Photo | EPS, PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cadre of major political parties say the election campaign is unusually sombre this season. Absence of late leaders M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, the sultry weather and restrictions imposed by EC seem to have made the campaigns bland. This, despite major leaders of both leading political fronts hitting the roads since last week.

A few old-timers say it is also due to the lack of proper planning by the top leadership. “Till last elections, the district secretaries would list out the key campaigners at the district level and ask our opinion on who we prefer, to campaign in our area. Accordingly, we would schedule our campaign plans. Now there is no such process happening,” said a DMK functionary.

A key AIADMK functionary, who led the campaign for the party during the last three general elections, told Express: “There used to be so much excitement about Jayalalithaa’s campaign. But this time, even I am not aware where the top leaders of my party are campaigning now. None of the other cadre too, are eager to find out the schedule.”

TAGS
M Karunanidhi J Jayalalithaa DMK AIADMK Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019

