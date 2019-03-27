With showstoppers of Tamil Nadu politics gone, election campaigns become bland 

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cadre of major political parties say the election campaign is unusually sombre this season. Absence of late leaders M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, the sultry weather and restrictions imposed by EC seem to have made the campaigns bland. This, despite major leaders of both leading political fronts hitting the roads since last week.

A few old-timers say it is also due to the lack of proper planning by the top leadership. “Till last elections, the district secretaries would list out the key campaigners at the district level and ask our opinion on who we prefer, to campaign in our area. Accordingly, we would schedule our campaign plans. Now there is no such process happening,” said a DMK functionary.

A key AIADMK functionary, who led the campaign for the party during the last three general elections, told Express: “There used to be so much excitement about Jayalalithaa’s campaign. But this time, even I am not aware where the top leaders of my party are campaigning now. None of the other cadre too, are eager to find out the schedule.”