Navy sailor from Tamil Nadu died during firing drill on Naval ship

28th March 2019

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mohan Raj, a 21-year-old Navy sailor, hailing from Katpadi in Tamil Nadu, died after being seriously injured during weapon firing drill on board INS Gomati off Mumbai coast, an official statement said here on Thursday evening. 

Raj, who was a First Class Seaman, suffered a grave injury while carrying out combat weapon firing drills at sea, said the statement by the Navy.

He was airlifted to naval hospital INHS Aswini here but succumbed to the injuries. He is survived by parents and two siblings, the statement said.

The unfortunate incident took place at around noon, said a Naval officer, however, the exact location and timing of the incident is not yet known. The officer also added that the cause of the accident too wouldn't be know till the ship comes back to docks on Friday.

A board of inquiry has been set up to determine the cause of accident, the statement from the naval spokesperson said.

INS Gomati is a Godavari-class guided-missile frigate of Indian Navy, which was built by Mazagon Dock Ltd in Mumbai and has an indigenous content of 72%. After her mid-life upgrade in 2011, the ship has been fitted with new weapons and sensors, which include the Barak surface-to-air missile system, an Oto Melara 76 mm gun, HUMSA sonar and Advanced Ship Control System for UAVs.

The ship had reported sudden flooding in 2017 leading to panic on the ship, sources have said.

