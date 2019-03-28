Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK cadre and police officer clash during paper scrutiny in Karur

The police allegedly did not allow the DMK functionaries representing the candidate inside despite them showing the authorisation letter.

Published: 28th March 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KARUR: Friction between DMK functionaries and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kumararaja came to the fore yet again on Wednesday when advocates affiliated to the DMK alleged the senior cop did not allow them inside the collectorate during scrutiny of nomination of their candidate. 

Led by senior advocate Maniraj  and former MP M Chinnasamy, a group of DMK functionaries arrived at the collectorate to be present when scrutiny of nomination papers of their ally Congress’ candidate S Jothimani was to be taken up. Jothimani did not come to the collectorate and reportedly gave a letter authorising DMK functionaries to be present on her behalf. But Kumararaja allegedly did not allow the DMK functionaries inside despite them showing the authorisation letter and told them that the candidate must be present. 

This triggered tension and there were heated exchanges between the DMK functionaries and the DSP. Officials from the collectorate intervened and took the cadre inside. Maniraj told Express, “We came early to the collectorate for scrutiny of nomination of our candidate Jothimani, only to be pushed outside. DSP Kumararaja stopped us from going inside to attend the meeting, despite we showing him the letter from the candidate. “As the letter was written in English, he was unable to understand  and so didn’t allow us inside. We’ll file a case against Kumararaja regarding his behaviour.”

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

It may be recalled that on Monday, DMK district’s in-charge Senthil Balaji accused Kumararaja  of being biased towards the ruling party. Also, he said they would be lodging a complaint against him with the election commission. 

Before the election dates were announced by the Election Commission, a list of government officials who were working in the sameplace for more than 3 years were transferred to some other district. A lot of eyebrows raised when, Karur DSP Kumararaja wasn’t transferred, despite being on duty in Karur for nearly 4 years now. 

28 candidates in Tiruchy 

The nominations of 28 candidates were accepted in Tiruchy after scrutiny on Wednesday. The nominations of six candidates were rejected for failing to comply with Election Commission norms. 
In Thanjavur, nominations of all 14 candidates for the by-poll and 12 candidates for Lok Sabha elections have been accepted.  The last date for withdrawing nomination is March 29, Friday.  The final candidates list with the allotted symbol would be announced the same day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karur Police Karur DMK India elections General elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp