DMK cadre and police officer clash during paper scrutiny in Karur

By Express News Service

KARUR: Friction between DMK functionaries and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kumararaja came to the fore yet again on Wednesday when advocates affiliated to the DMK alleged the senior cop did not allow them inside the collectorate during scrutiny of nomination of their candidate.

Led by senior advocate Maniraj and former MP M Chinnasamy, a group of DMK functionaries arrived at the collectorate to be present when scrutiny of nomination papers of their ally Congress’ candidate S Jothimani was to be taken up. Jothimani did not come to the collectorate and reportedly gave a letter authorising DMK functionaries to be present on her behalf. But Kumararaja allegedly did not allow the DMK functionaries inside despite them showing the authorisation letter and told them that the candidate must be present.

This triggered tension and there were heated exchanges between the DMK functionaries and the DSP. Officials from the collectorate intervened and took the cadre inside. Maniraj told Express, “We came early to the collectorate for scrutiny of nomination of our candidate Jothimani, only to be pushed outside. DSP Kumararaja stopped us from going inside to attend the meeting, despite we showing him the letter from the candidate. “As the letter was written in English, he was unable to understand and so didn’t allow us inside. We’ll file a case against Kumararaja regarding his behaviour.”

It may be recalled that on Monday, DMK district’s in-charge Senthil Balaji accused Kumararaja of being biased towards the ruling party. Also, he said they would be lodging a complaint against him with the election commission.

Before the election dates were announced by the Election Commission, a list of government officials who were working in the sameplace for more than 3 years were transferred to some other district. A lot of eyebrows raised when, Karur DSP Kumararaja wasn’t transferred, despite being on duty in Karur for nearly 4 years now.

28 candidates in Tiruchy

The nominations of 28 candidates were accepted in Tiruchy after scrutiny on Wednesday. The nominations of six candidates were rejected for failing to comply with Election Commission norms.

In Thanjavur, nominations of all 14 candidates for the by-poll and 12 candidates for Lok Sabha elections have been accepted. The last date for withdrawing nomination is March 29, Friday. The final candidates list with the allotted symbol would be announced the same day.