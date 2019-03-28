Doctors’ assn seeks probe by expert panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Health secretary Beela Rajesh directed the Health department officials to initiate criminal action against the erring doctors and paramedical staff of the blood banks after nine maternal deaths were allegedly reported in the three GHs in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts in the last one year, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association and others requested the government to conduct a detailed inquiry before taking action.

A release from the association said, “The doctors association will cooperate to take action against the doctors and paramedical staff if the government constituted committee finds fault after a detailed inquiry. But, it is not acceptable to demand action based on media reports.”

However, a letter from the Health secretary to the Director of Medical Education and Director of Medical Services, said: “An expert committee was formed to inspect the blood banks on January 22. The committee submitted the report based on their observations after visiting the blood banks.”

Meanwhile, Dr G Ravindranath, General Secretary of Doctor’s Association for Social Equality, said, “Truth won’t come out if the matter is investigated by the committee formed by the State. So, the government should form a committee with experts from AIIMS, JIPMER and other outsiders.”