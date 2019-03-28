Election observers available for visitors every day to receive poll-related complaints in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The general observers appointed to monitor the conduct of the general elections and crack down on violations will be available every day for about an hour to receive complaints from the public on poll code violations.

Srinivash Srinaresh, general observer for Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency will be available for visitors from 9 am to 11 am every at government guest house in Ranipet while Ravi Daffaria, observer for Vellore constituency, will give audience to the public from 10 am to 11 am at the government circuit house in Vellore city, an official release said.

Similarly, Sathyanarayan Rathor, observer for Sholingur Assembly segment, BH Thalati, observer for Gudiyattam, and Effat Ara, observer for Ambur, will receive complaints personally at the circuit house in Vellore every day from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.