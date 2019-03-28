Home States Tamil Nadu

Election observers available for visitors every day to receive poll-related complaints in Vellore

The general observers appointed to monitor the conduct of the general elections and crack down on violations will be available every day for about an hour to receive complaints from the public.

Published: 28th March 2019 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

EVM

EVM Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The general observers appointed to monitor the conduct of the general elections and crack down on violations will be available every day for about an hour to receive complaints from the public on poll code violations.

Srinivash Srinaresh, general observer for Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency will be available for visitors from 9 am to 11 am every at government guest house in Ranipet while Ravi Daffaria, observer for Vellore constituency, will give audience to the public from 10 am to 11 am at the government circuit house in Vellore city, an official release said.

Similarly, Sathyanarayan Rathor, observer for Sholingur Assembly segment, BH Thalati, observer for Gudiyattam, and Effat Ara, observer for Ambur, will receive complaints personally at the circuit house in Vellore every day from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency General Elections Lok Sabha elections poll code violations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp