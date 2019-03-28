Home States Tamil Nadu

Expect change in both state and centre: MK Stalin

The DMK president was campaigning for Congress candidate from Theni Parliamentary constituency EVKS Elangovan at Periyakulam.

Published: 28th March 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THENI: Seeking votes for Congress candidate from Theni Parliamentary constituency EVKS Elangovan, DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said that if elected to power, the former would strive for the development of the constituency. Speaking at Periyakulam near here, the Opposition Leader took a dig at the AIADMK candidate from the same constituency, P Ravindranath Kumar, saying that the latter has no quality to be a candidate except that he is the son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

He claimed that the election would bring about a change both at the Central and the State governments, and that Congress president Rahul Gandhi would become the next prime minister of the country. He said memories of incidents that ensued the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa were still vivid in the minds of the people.

The DMK had filed a case against 11 MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, seeking their disqualification for voting against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during a no-confidence motion. The judgment of the case would be pronounced before or after the election, he said. He also alleged that certain persons were misusing power in Theni district and have accumulated properties worth crores of rupees in different parts of the State.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Speaking about the achievements of earlier DMK governments in the State, Stalin said they had introduced several welfare schemes for the district, including the Rs 36-crore Sothuparai Dam project , a Rs 6-crore scheme to supply treated water to residents of Periyakulam and the like. If the candidates of the Secular Progressive Alliance are voted to power, projects like the Vavvalthurai dam on Varaganathi and desilting of the river will be undertaken. Steps will also be taken to drop the INO project proposed at the Ambarappar Hill near Thevaram. 

Speaking at the event, EVKS Elangovan said the people would not forgive the BJP for the sufferings caused by the demonetisation, and the implementation of GST. 

‘Stalin will become CM’ 
Speaking at the event, EVKS Elangovan said Stalin would become the Chief Minister in two months and likened the AIADMK-BJP alliance to a funeral procession

