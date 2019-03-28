Home States Tamil Nadu

 Festive mood amiss as poll campaign snails on a low key

Thanks to stringent guidelines and restrictions of the ECI and its eagle eyes, political parties and candidates are keeping a low profile as far as electioneering is concerned.

Published: 28th March 2019 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Flags, festoons, cut-outs, banners and boards would occupy the pavements along the arterial roads and the streets. Loud speakers would never stop blaring. Four wheelers fitted with public address system would be crisscrossing the roads and streets trumpeting the name of the candidate or leaders visiting the place to meet the voters. These scenes were common during general elections.

But, of late, the festive mood is missing as the roads lay bare without flags and festoons, looking desolate. So is the case with the streets.

Thanks to stringent guidelines and restrictions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and its eagle eyes, political parties and candidates are keeping a low profile as far as electioneering is concerned.

Only the premises party offices and election depots sport party flags, posters and boards.

“Every election would be like a festival in our city. Party leaders and candidates would roam around seeking votes in public places. Enthusiastic party men would compete one another to raise their party flags in those days,” recalls RB Gnanavelu, a trader in Vellore.

Cadre belonging to political parties would even fight for grabbing space to display name of their respective candidates.

But the situation has completely changed now. So much of restrictions have taken the sheen off electioneering.

Rallies and road shows are organised in very few numbers.

Sixty-year-old Gnanavelu says, “Nowadays, the usual euphoria over elections is missing. The people look unenthusiastic.”

The turnout for campaign meetings of top leaders of political parties has also dipped relatively. The organisers find men for hire to fill the chairs arranged at meeting venues to give an impression of a decent crowd in many places.

Candidates are also stated to be satisfied with the low key public campaign. Instead of approaching the voters by visiting them in their places, they use social media to connect with them.

They are believed to be depending upon aggressive campaign in the last three days before closure of electioneering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission of India poll campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp