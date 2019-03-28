Final Tamil Nadu candidates list to be out on Friday

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Election Commission will announce the final list of candidates on Friday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, said an official.

A total of 2,105 nominations were received for 39-Lok Sabha constituencies (1,587 nominations) and the by-elections for 18 assembly seats (518 nominations) in Tamil Nadu.

The election is scheduled for April 18.

On Thursday, nominations were scrutinised and a few incomplete ones were rejected.

After the final list is announced, the poll symbols for independents will be announced.