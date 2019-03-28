Home States Tamil Nadu

Final Tamil Nadu candidates list to be out on Friday

A total of 2,105 nominations were received for 39-Lok Sabha constituencies and the by-elections for 18 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 28th March 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha elections candidates: (from Left) Naam Tamilar Katchi's Kaliammal, BJP's Pon radhakrishnan and DMK's Kanimozhi

Lok Sabha elections candidates: (from Left) Naam Tamilar Katchi's Kaliammal, BJP's Pon radhakrishnan and DMK's Kanimozhi (Photo | EPS and YouTube)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Election Commission will announce the final list of candidates on Friday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, said an official.

A total of 2,105 nominations were received for 39-Lok Sabha constituencies (1,587 nominations) and the by-elections for 18 assembly seats (518 nominations) in Tamil Nadu.

The election is scheduled for April 18.

On Thursday, nominations were scrutinised and a few incomplete ones were rejected.

After the final list is announced, the poll symbols for independents will be announced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu candidates list Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp