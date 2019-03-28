Home States Tamil Nadu

Home rental firms witness  robust growth

CHENNAI: There is a new business and group of businessmen in town – rental property managers. Companies like Nestaway, which are popular among ‘house-hunters’ in cities like Bengaluru, are now making inroads into Tamil Nadu. 

“The size of rental housing market in India is about $80 billion,” says Ismail S Khan, business head of Nestaway Technologies, India’s largest managed home rental platform.
Khan has announced the launch of Nestaway’s first managed home rental platform in the city. The company has now 100 plus homes and 180 plus tenants in Chennai. 

“We aim to enhance the home-rental experience, nurture safe communities, enable supportive networks and foster relationships for both homeowners and the tenants,” says Khan.
It is learnt that firms like Nestaway are trying to usher in the safety factor among the landlords who face substantial hurdles in evicting tenants. 

The slow pace with which tenancy disputes are redressed, creates strong disincentives for owners of vacant properties to rent them out. Khan says his firm does the background checks of the tenants, including police verification and also register the agreements.

