Marriage hall trust to pay Rs 1.73L for not returning advance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For failing to pay the advance amount collected while booking a marriage hall, to a Chennai resident, a consumer forum directed the Chennai-based bank trust that manages the marriage hall, to provide a compensation of Rs 1.73 lakh to the resident. K Raman, a resident of Mylapore, had booked a marriage hall belonging to the trust in Mylapore by paying in advance and changed the dates by four months due to the auspiciousness.

A petition filed by K Raman, submitted that in 2012 he had paid Rs 2,68,540 for his daughter’s wedding, however, after consultations with the astrologer, it was decided that the dates be postponed to January 2013.

Raman approached the marriage hall manager and again booked the hall for the same amount after the staff of the hall assured him that the previous advance will be paid in a few weeks, he submitted.

However, the staff in a letter to K Raman, responded by saying, “As per the terms and conditions of the trust, cancellation of the hall will not be entertained under any circumstances and the matter may be treated as closed,” thus submitting a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai ( South), seeking a compensation of Rs 4.08 lakh. Denying the allegations, the counsel for the trust said the complainant might have cancelled the booking for some unexpected reason, yet the terms and conditions, and rules pertaining to the booking, do not provide a refund and this was made clear to the complainant during the time of booking.

Considering the oral and documentary evidence, the forum presided by M Mony observed that the trust has not produced any document to show that the hall has not been booked by another party in the date that was cancelled and the amount of Rs 1,68,540 for the maintenance has not been utilised.

The forum then directed the trust to provide a compensation of Rs 1,73,540 for the maintenance and the mental agony caused.

School correspondent held for branding class IV boy with hot wax

Tirupur: Years after corporal punishment was banned in educational institutions, a 22-year-old correspondent of a private school here was arrested for punishing a Class IV boy for not completing his homework. Forgoing the usual cane, the correspondent had used a candle to brand the child with hot wax. It was when the boy returned home on Tuesday evening with burns on his hand that the parents got to know about the incident and filed a complaint with the North Police. After an interrogation with the child and his parents, the police arrested the correspondent. After being produced before the judicial magistrate, the accused was lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.