Real-time flood forecasting may include Araniar basin in Tamil Nadu

Chennai floods

Chennai floods.| File PTI

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is thinking of including Araniar Basin as part of the plan in setting up and operationalising a real-time flood forecasting and spatial decision support system for Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

Currently, the project funded by World Bank, covers Adyar, Cooum, Kosasthalayar and Kovalam basins, covering 4,073 square kilometres lying inside Tamil Nadu boundary. 

Sources said that the Water Resources department, as per instructions from the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration, has studied the possibility of inclusion of 763 square kilometres of Araniar Basin for project support and provided map, list of lakes, waterways and river stretch. It is learnt that financial variation as per the rates agreed in the original contract, is under negotiation and necessary approvals have to be obtained from the World Bank and Project Development Grant Fund Committee, for the additional cost before proceeding with survey for Araniar Basin.

Both Araniar and Kosasthaliar rivers originate from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh and flow into the Bay of Bengal through Tamil Nadu. Araniar flows initially in a general southerly direction and later in an easterly direction to join the southwest tip of the Pulicat Lake in Minjur Block, Tiruvallur district, and then into the Bay of Bengal through tidal inlets after flowing in a 6-km long narrow lagoon separated by a barrier island.

The inflow from the upstream stretches of the rivers in Andhra Pradesh, will be considered while designing the hydrology model, a source said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) will be seeking administrative sanction from Commissionerate of Revenue Administration (CRA) for procuring and setting up of Automatic Weather Station, Automated Rain Gauges and Automatic Water Level Recorders at rivers at State Emergency Operating Centre in CRA, Rippon Building in Greater Chennai Corporation, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram Colllectorates.

This was decided during the inception report review meeting on consulting services for Planning, Setting up and Operationalising a Real-Time Flood Forecasting and Spatial Decision support system for Adyar, Cooum, Kosasthalayar and Kovalam basins and setting up of Hydro Modelling cum Flood Monitoring Control Room at State Emergency Operation Centre in Chennai and setting up of Flood Monitoring Control Rooms at Greater Chennai corporation, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur Collectorate, last week.

The forecast of river flow and flood mapping shall help in taking decisions such as evacuation of the affected areas well in advance and optimization of storage.

How it works

  • The project funded by World Bank, covers Adyar, Cooum, Kosasthalayar and Kovalam basins covering 4,073sqkm lying inside Tamil Nadu boundary.
  • These include Cooum (489.32sqkm), Adyar (1162.46 sqkm), Kosasthalayar (1949.32 sqkm) and Kovalam (472.75sqkm)
  • The project component did not initially include 763 square kilometres of Araniar Basin
  • The project is envisaged in the wake of Chennai and surrounding areas facing catastrophic floods during 1943, 1976, 1985, 1996, 2005 and 2015, which was considered to be most severe and resulted in estimated loss of $2.2 billion
  • The forecast of river flow and flood mapping shall help in taking decisions such as evacuation of the affected areas well in advance
