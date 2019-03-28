SHRC seeks detailed report from Health dept

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Based on a news report regarding the alleged maternal deaths at the government hospitals across Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri, the State Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Health Department officials to file a detailed report within two weeks.

According to the news report, health officials after a detailed enquiry have decided to take criminal action against the erring doctors and paramedics of the blood banks after the alleged maternal deaths over a period of one year.

Botched blood transfusion that led to the alleged maternal deaths, reported at Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, Hosur, and Government Krishnagiri Hospital, was carried out by the medical staff in the department.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the issue, the SHRC issued notices to Project Director, Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society, the Director of Medical Education, the Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare department and the Director of Medical and Rural Health Service and to file a report within two weeks.