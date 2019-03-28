Home States Tamil Nadu

SHRC seeks detailed report from Health dept

Botched blood transfusion that led to the alleged maternal deaths, reported at Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital.

Published: 28th March 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Based on a news report regarding the alleged maternal deaths at the government hospitals across Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri, the State Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Health Department officials to file a detailed report within two weeks.

According to the news report, health officials after a detailed enquiry have decided to take criminal action against the erring doctors and paramedics of the blood banks after the alleged maternal deaths over a period of one year.

Botched blood transfusion that led to the alleged maternal deaths, reported at Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, Hosur, and Government Krishnagiri Hospital, was carried out by the medical staff in the department.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the issue, the SHRC issued notices to Project Director, Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society, the Director of Medical Education, the Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare department and  the Director of Medical and Rural Health Service and to file a report  within two weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp