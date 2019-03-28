Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin hails minimum income support scheme

DMK president M K Stalin has welcomed the minimum income support scheme promised by Congress president Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 28th March 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  DMK president M K Stalin has welcomed the minimum income support scheme promised by Congress president Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In a release on Wednesday, he said, “I welcome the scheme promised by Rahul to ensure minimum income of `6,000 per month to the poor if Congress is voted to power. 

Our former Chief Minister Karunanidhi has proved that the poor-inclusive development is the backbone of the country’s progress.

The proposed NYAY ( Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme will bring smiles back to the faces of the poor. During the past Congress-led UPA regimes, the MGNREGS and the waiver of `72,000 crore crop loans have been successfully implemented, Stalin said, adding that likewise, the present scheme would also be successfully implemented.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp