Stalin hails minimum income support scheme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin has welcomed the minimum income support scheme promised by Congress president Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In a release on Wednesday, he said, “I welcome the scheme promised by Rahul to ensure minimum income of `6,000 per month to the poor if Congress is voted to power.

Our former Chief Minister Karunanidhi has proved that the poor-inclusive development is the backbone of the country’s progress.

The proposed NYAY ( Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme will bring smiles back to the faces of the poor. During the past Congress-led UPA regimes, the MGNREGS and the waiver of `72,000 crore crop loans have been successfully implemented, Stalin said, adding that likewise, the present scheme would also be successfully implemented.