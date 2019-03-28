Stalin slams Modi, says PM visits Tamil Nadu only during elections

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticizing that Prime Minister Modi visits Tamil Nadu only at the time of elections, DMK President M K Stalin questioned that why not even a single penny was allotted to the AIIMS project.

Speaking during an election campaign in Madurai on Thursday, Stalin said that mere foundation stone was laid for the AIIMS here. How can the BJP government build the institute without allotting any funds, he asked.

Hailing the CPM candidate Su Venkatesan's continuous efforts for showcasing the ancient civilization of Keezhadi, Stalin said that when DMK comes to power in the State, more funds will be allotted for the excavation. "It is the duty of the people to send intellectuals like Su Venkatesan, who works for the upliftment of Tamils through his writings, to the parliament," said Stalin.

Taking a dig on the Prime Minister, Stain alleged that Narendra Modi comes to Tamil Nadu only during the elections and has failed the State in every aspect. Referring to a survey released by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, Stalin said that the unemployment in the country has gone up by 6.1 percent and the Modi-led BJP government has dragged the nation 45 years back.

Pointing out the incident where 15 pregnant women died in three government hospitals due to transfusion of contaminated blood, Stalin commented that the State government is also contaminated.

Further mentioning the Pollachi issue, where young girls were subjected to sexual harassment and recent brutal killing of a 7-year-old girl in Coimbatore, Stalin alleged that the state government is keen, only in protecting the culprits and failed in maintaining the law and order in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin assured that "a real enquiry will be conducted in the death of former chief minister Jayalalithaa's death and the mystery will be solved not for the people but for the real AIADMK cadres who loved her"

Welcoming the announcement of Rs 72,000 per year to the poor households made by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Stalin said that he acknowledges the promise made and will ensure that it will be implemented soon after the Secular Progressive Alliance comes to power.