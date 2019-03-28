Thoothukudi: Nominations of 51 candidates accepted, 10 rejected

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The nominations of both DMK and BJP candidates were accepted after a drama of objections and counter objections raised by DMK and BJP candidates during the scrutiny.

The scrutiny begun by 11 am and lasted till 4.45 pm due to the objections raised against the candidates of DMK and BJP. Tension prevailed when the scrutiny officers with held the nominations of DMK candidate MK Kanimozhi of Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and BJP candidate Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan, on Wednesday.

According to sources, the DMK side advocates objected Tamilisai’s nomination stating that she has not revealed her post of Director for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and the income she earned out of that position, however, the BJP candidate responded that she had resigned it.

The lawyers of the BJP candidate raised objections for Kanimozhi’s nominations on the grounds of incorrect nomination papers. But it was resolved.