Home States Tamil Nadu

Unique image of Lord Rama in this tiny temple in Kanchipuram district

Thiruvangaranai, a village in Kanchipuram district has a temple for Pattabhirama, which though small in size, is unique.

Published: 28th March 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

Pattabhirama Temple

Pattabhirama Temple

By Chithra Madhavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thiruvangaranai, a village in Kanchipuram district has a temple for Pattabhirama, which though small in size, is unique. The temple has a small modern gopuram at the entrance, on entering which is a monolithic deepa-stambham (pillar on which a lamp used to be lit to illuminate the premises in earlier times). Further inside, is a stone mandapam, the pillars of which have many carvings like the matsya (fish) incarnation of Vishnu, Hanuman sitting on his coiled tail, and others.

The main sanctum houses the images of Rama, Lakshmana, Sita and Hanuman. Rama is seated with the right leg placed on a pedestal in front and the left leg bent at the knee and resting on the seat. Interestingly, Rama’s right hand is in the jnana-mudra or the chin-mudra (index finger and thumb joined together in a circle) with the other fingers pointing upwards. His left hand is stretched outward and rests on the left knee. Sita, holding a lotus in the right hand with the left hand in varada hasta or boon-giving pose, is seated to Rama’s left on the same pedestal.

Lakshmana, to Rama’s right, stands in rapt attention with hands in anjali hasta (palms pressed together in supplication). His bow is strapped to the left shoulder while a quiverful of arrows is seen on the right shoulder. Facing Rama is Hanuman, also seen in anjali hasta. The processional image (utsava-murti) of this temple is Vishnu in a standing pose with four hands. The upper hands hold the sankha and chakra, while the lower right hand is in abhaya hasta or blessing worshippers and lower left hand is in uru hasta (hand resting on the thigh). This deity is worshipped as Prasanna Raghava and is flanked by Goddess Sri Devi and Bhu Devi. A unique festival is in the Tamil month of Masi (February-March) when Varadaraja Svami of Kanchipuram visits this temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pattabhirama Temple Kanchipuram Ram temple Pattabhirama Ram temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp