Unique image of Lord Rama in this tiny temple in Kanchipuram district

CHENNAI: Thiruvangaranai, a village in Kanchipuram district has a temple for Pattabhirama, which though small in size, is unique. The temple has a small modern gopuram at the entrance, on entering which is a monolithic deepa-stambham (pillar on which a lamp used to be lit to illuminate the premises in earlier times). Further inside, is a stone mandapam, the pillars of which have many carvings like the matsya (fish) incarnation of Vishnu, Hanuman sitting on his coiled tail, and others.

The main sanctum houses the images of Rama, Lakshmana, Sita and Hanuman. Rama is seated with the right leg placed on a pedestal in front and the left leg bent at the knee and resting on the seat. Interestingly, Rama’s right hand is in the jnana-mudra or the chin-mudra (index finger and thumb joined together in a circle) with the other fingers pointing upwards. His left hand is stretched outward and rests on the left knee. Sita, holding a lotus in the right hand with the left hand in varada hasta or boon-giving pose, is seated to Rama’s left on the same pedestal.

Lakshmana, to Rama’s right, stands in rapt attention with hands in anjali hasta (palms pressed together in supplication). His bow is strapped to the left shoulder while a quiverful of arrows is seen on the right shoulder. Facing Rama is Hanuman, also seen in anjali hasta. The processional image (utsava-murti) of this temple is Vishnu in a standing pose with four hands. The upper hands hold the sankha and chakra, while the lower right hand is in abhaya hasta or blessing worshippers and lower left hand is in uru hasta (hand resting on the thigh). This deity is worshipped as Prasanna Raghava and is flanked by Goddess Sri Devi and Bhu Devi. A unique festival is in the Tamil month of Masi (February-March) when Varadaraja Svami of Kanchipuram visits this temple.