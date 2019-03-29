INTERVIEW| Vote for development: H Raja tells ‘backward’ Sivaganga

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP National secretary and candidate from Sivaganga Parliamentary constituency, H Raja, is full of hope about his prospects in the Lok Sabha elections. He charged that the constituency remains backward despite former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram representing it seven times. Raja hopes that the strong alliance comprising AIADMK and other parties which have a solid vote bank and the dissatisfaction about the poor performance towards the development of the constituency by Chidambaram would give him people’s mandate. Excerpts from a candid conversation

Q: Why should the people of Sivaganga constituency vote for you?

A: P Chidambaram has won seven times and has been a union minister. Despite this, the constituency has remained backward. But welfare of the Below Poverty Line people is the fulcrum of Modi government’s development programmes. So, if the constituency has to develop, people have to vote for the BJP.

Q: What are your promises to the people of the constituency beyond what you said earlier?

A: Sivaganga remains an agricultural area, that too rain-fed. It has the second largest number of kanmays (irrigation tanks). First, I would take up the water bodies and work for implementing the Cauvery-Agniyar-Gundar Canal Scheme at a cost of `7,000 crore. In places like Alangudi and Sakkottai union, the farmers grow more vegetables and fruits. So, cold storage facilities would be strengthened. I will strive to establish a law college here. A five-member team comprising educationists, horticulturists and farmers, is preparing a manifesto for the constituency and it is to be released by party president Amit Shah when he visits the district in April.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Q: You have been in this constituency for a very long time and once represented Karaikudi Assembly constituency. What have you done so far for the people here?

A: The Trichy-Manamadurai broad gauge was laid under my initiative. I have been involving myself in service activities; fighting for the rights of Dalits and downtrodden people. So, the people here know me well.

Q: The opposition charge that the BJP government had acted against Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery and Mullaiperiyar issue. How are you going to counter these charges?

A: The Cauvery issue is under the purview of the Cauvery authority which also has representatives from Tamil Nadu. Without the concurrence of the authority, no dam can be built. I wish to point out another example how the Centre respects the people’s views. At Neduvasal, the DMK government gave permission for the hydrocarbon project in 2006. But the NDA government has specifically avoided this project. So long as the State government and the local people accept it, the Centre will not implement it.



Q : What would be the central theme of your campaign?

A: First, vote for Modi to ensure continuation of the welfare schemes and to avoid continuation of the dynastic politics at the Centre; Karunanidhi dynasty in the State and Chidambaram dynasty in Sivaganga.

Q: What about your winnability in the constituency since you are facing a strong candidate from Congress?

A: Whenever I am in the fray both, senior and junior Chidambaram, had fewer votes than me. So, between me and Chidambaram family members, people prefer me. Moreover, the BJP has forged alliance with many parties which have solid vote bank whereas on the other side, many Congress leaders are angry over the nomination of Karti Chidambaram.

Q: You have been branded as a leader who frequently makes controversial remarks. Won’t such an image affect you?

A: So far, I have met more than 40,000 functionaries and cadre of alliance parties. Everyone is happy and confident that I would fight for their rights. They trust me and say, “We can meet and interact with you” but it is not the case with the ‘royal’ family of Chidambaram.