Kamal Haasan calls on parents of seven​ year old sexually abused murdered girl

Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan during the Lok Sabha election public meeting in Coimbatore. (Photo: EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan Friday met the parents of a seven-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted and killed near here recently, and said such incidents showed that Tamil Nadu was not a safe place.

The Makkal Neethi Maiam chief said the government should make efforts to bring the culprits to book.

"If a child is not able to play some 20 feet from home, it is not a safe Tamil Nadu," Haasan said.

A party release said Haasan met the rural superintendent of police R Pandiarajan and wanted the culprits to be arrested.

The girl's family deserved justice, which should be delivered swiftly, he said.

The police official assured Haasan that all steps were being taken to nab the culprits, the release added.

Coming close on the heels of sexual harassment of women in nearby Pollachi, the rape of the minor received widespread condemnation, including from leaders of political parties, with some demanding death sentence for the criminals.

The class II student reported missing since the evening of March 25, was found dead with limbs tied and injuries on the body the next morning.

Initially, it was suspected to be a murder but the post-mortem report Wednesday said the girl was sexually assaulted and throttled to death.

