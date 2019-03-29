Home States Tamil Nadu

Kamal Hassan promises drinking water, houses, generation of jobs if voted to power

Kamal Haasan is not contesting but has fielded 58 candidates; 40 for Lok Sabha and 18 for assembly by-elections, roping in a few smaller parties.

MNM chief Kamal Haasan

MNM chief Kamal Haasan (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan has promised drinking water to all houses, a corruption-free government and generation of jobs, if his party is voted to power in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu.

On a road show atop a minibus with his South Chennai candidate Rangarajan by his side, Hassan said, "He (Rangarajan) will speak what he will do. If MNM wins, drinking water will be provided freely for five years, youth will get job, and water resources will be developed to save it during flood times."

"Our MNM South Chennai candidate Rangarajan has already served as a collector in other states; you can see MNM candidates are all well educated. You know now why I am not contesting in elections; I carry my candidates on my shoulders. More or less after 50 years in Parliament Tamil voice will definitely be raised after this coming elections," he added.

Urging voters to cast vote to bring change, Hassan said, "Our party members in each place should find the person and make sure everybody should vote on the day of voting and motivate them."

The actor-turned-politician is not contesting but has fielded 58 candidates; 40 for Lok Sabha and 18 for assembly by-elections, roping in a few smaller parties.

Lok Sabha elections and assembly bypolls would be held in Tamil Nadu on April 18 in the second phase of the seven-phased elections. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

