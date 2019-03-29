Madras High Court grants bail to ex-HRCE chief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted bail to N Veera Shanmuga Moni, former Commissioner of the HR&CE department, who was arrested last week in connection with an idol theft case.

It was alleged that he was involved in the removal of a 1,600 year-old panchaloha idol of Somaskandar and Ealavaarkulali Amman idol from the Ekambareshwarar Temple in Kanchipuram and had it replaced with duplicate ones clandestinely over the years.

Justice Anand Venkatesh who granted the relief, said that the petitioner was the Commissioner of HR&CE during the relevant point of time. He had granted approval for the installation of the idols based on the proposals sent by the temple authorities, after the same was scrutinised by the executive officer and the additional commissioner.

The petitioner, who was in charge of nearly 38,000 temples in the State in his capacity as the Commissioner of HR&CE, had granted the approval, which is purely administrative in nature.

The gold to the tune of 8.7 kg, which works out to nearly Rs 2.82 crore in 2015, which is said to be missing from the Panchaloha idols, is now a subject matter of investigation. The petitioner has already suffered incarceration for more than 13 days and the police had also taken him into custody.

“Taking into consideration the facts and circumstances and also the position that was held by the petitioner and the incarceration already suffered by him, this court is of the considered view that bail can be granted in this case,” the judge said. It is also seen that the Additional Commissioner, who was also arrested by the police in the very same case, was also granted bail by this court, the judge pointed out.

Accordingly, the petitioner is ordered to be released on bail on his executing a bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties each, for a like sum to the satisfaction of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kumbakkonam, the judge said. The petitioner shall report before the respondent police, as and when required for interrogation, the judge added.

Dismissal of govt staff upheld

Chennai: The HC has upheld the orders of the State government dismissing one of its employees, a public servant, from service on charges of corruption. Justice S M Subramanian, who dismissed the writ petition from P Saravanan of Erode, who was arrested for an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act for two days and thereby removed from service, ‘traversing widely’, observed that even the judiciary is not exempted from corruption.

Hike charges 5-10 times

CHENNAI: The charges for electricity, property and water connections should be hiked at least five to ten times to curb construction of unauthorised buildings, the HC has observed. A division bench of Justices M Venugopal and S Vaidyanathan, which gave the direction, observed that TN Town and Country Planning Act, the District Municipalities Act and other enactments dealing with the removal of illegal constructions and encroachments, should be amended to the effect that wherever buildings are constructed in violation, the charges should be collected not less than 5 times, can be extended up to 10 times while passing further interim orders on a contempt petition as well as a writ petition with regard to the violation of a building.