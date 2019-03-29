Home States Tamil Nadu

Wife kills husband with lover's help in Tamil Nadu, confesses to crime

The duo decided to kill him after he came to know about their relationship.

Published: 29th March 2019

By Online Desk

A 29-year-old gardener who was found dead in Kancheepuram district's Maduranthakam on March 24 was murdered by his wife and her lover, the police said.

The victim Murugan was stabbed by one Siva (28), the lover of his wife Manjula (25), who later slit his throat before dumping his body in bushes. The duo decided to kill him after he came to know about their relationship.

Manjula plotted to murder Murugan, who had a habit of getting drunk and spent the night out.  She called Siva, who was also working as a gardener at a neighbouring farm, to help her with the crime. The duo approached a drunk Murugan, who was sleeping at the farm he was working and killed him, a TOI report said.

His body was discovered by the police with injuries to the chest and neck. It was Manjula herself who called the cops to the scene. She broke down before police during questioning and confessed that she along with Siva had committed the crime.

