Flying squad vehicles now GPS enabled: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Friday asserted that the Election Commission was keeping a tight vigil across the State to check transportation of unaccounted money and articles to bribe the voters. For the first time, all vehicles used by flying squads are fitted with GPS equipment to monitor their movement from a centralised office at the Secretariat.

The CEO said this when asked whether the Election Commission has any new stringent measure in the pipeline to check money power from playing a role in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and by-elections.

“The vehicles used by Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have been fitted with GPS equipment. The centralised office at the Secretariat is monitoring whether these vehicles move in the right direction after getting an election-related complaint or remain there, ignoring calls, etc.,” the CEO said.

He also pointed out that for better surveillance of huge cash transactions, Income Tax Officials (ITOs) teams would be stationed at district headquarters this time instead of being stationed at regional headquarters. Each team would be comprised of a deputy commissioner, one assistant commissioner and three ITOs to check any irregularity.

Sahoo further said the cVigil mobile app was yet to gain momentum among the people. In all, 1,251 complaints had been received and of them, the EC officials had dropped 414 as they were irrelevant. After consideration, 446 were found correct and of them, 354 had been disposed while action was being taken against 37 complaints. Besides, 768 complaints had been received on distribution of cash and articles and of them, 36 FIRs had been filed.

Cash seizure

The total unaccounted cash seized by the EC squads as on Friday stood at Rs 54.43 crore. Besides, 261 kg of gold worth Rs 72.14 crore, 346 kg of silver worth Rs 1.44 crore and articles including laptops, sarees, pressure cookers, etc., worth Rs 5.5 crore, have been seized.