Microplastics found in corals of Palk Bay region by Anna University researchers

Researchers said that the study reflects damage caused by plastics to aquatic ecosystms.

CHENNAI: The researchers of Institute for Ocean Management (IOM) of Anna University have found presence of microplastics in corals, which were collected from Palk Bay region in the State.
According to researchers, the findings related to indigestion of microplastics, tiny invisible pieces of plastics, by coral reefs, is worrisome.“The corals are found in deep sea and grow in pristine clear water. If we have found presence of microplastics in corals, then one can easily imagine the damage plastic is causing to other marine species and aquatic eco-system. It reflects that marine wildlife is mistaking microplastics for food,” said director of IOM, Seshachalam Srinivasalu. 

The researchers of IOM were conducting a study related to Paleoceanography, funded by Department of Science and Technology, when they stumbled upon this finding. During the study, the team while examining the corals under microscope, interestingly found presence of irregular and fibrous microplastics in the annual growth rings of the corals.

“The size classification of growth rings of the corals having incorporated microplastic, ranges from 0.5 micrometers to 130 micrometers. The most common type of plastic fragment found in the corals were residues of nylon, polyester, polypropylene and polyethylene,” said S Krishna Kumar, a researcher involved in the project. According to the researchers, the nylon in the corals may have been derived from the residues of ropes used in fishing nets by fishermen. While polyethylene and polypropylene are debris of the plastic carry bags and polyester cloths from urban cities could have sedimented and disintegrated into microsplastics.

Another major finding of the study is that in the years 1964 and 2004, the presence of microplastics is much more in the growth rings of corals in comparison to other years. “By counting the rings in the corals, we calculate the year of its deposition. Using the technique, we have found that in the year 1964 and 2004, presence of microplastics in the rings of the corals was higher than other years. This could be because of the natural disasters the State faced in these two years. In 1964, there was a massive cyclone in Dhanushkodi while in 2004, the State witnessed Tsunami. It is possible that during these disasters, lot of debris, including plastic, was swept into the ocean,” said Seshachalam Srinivasalu.

Researcher S Krishna Kumar highlighted that in 1964, presence of 15 particles of microplastic was found in the corals while in 2004 it was 13 particles. However, in remaining annual growth rings of the corals the count of microplastic was 9 particles. The team has sent their findings for publication in the Environmental Pollution journal. 

