PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu twice in April

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu twice during the second week of April to campaign for the candidates of parties in the AIADMK-led alliance.

The prime minister is likely to visit five places including Ramanathapuram, Coimbatore, Theni and Salem. These places will be covered in three days – April 8, 15 and 16. Already, ahead of the notification of the Lok Sabha elections, the prime minister visited Tirupur in February and Kanniyakumari on March 1.

Later, he also addressed a public meeting here on March 6 and kick-started the campaign on behalf of the AIADMK-led alliance. Meanwhile, BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Sivaganga, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi to campaign for the BJP candidates contesting from these constituencies.