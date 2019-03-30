Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi sexual abuse case: Madras High Court issues notice to CBI on plea for woman cop

A PIL requested for a direction to appoint a high ranking woman police officer to head the investigation into the sexual abuse case in Pollachi.

Published: 30th March 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras HC has issued notice to the CBI and four other authorities of the State government and the State Legal Services Authority on a PIL praying for a direction to appoint a high ranking woman police officer to head the investigation into the sexual abuse case in Pollachi, which has been transferred to the CBI.

READ MORE | The Pollachi crisis

The bench of Chief Justice VK Tahilramani and Justice M Duraiswamy, ordered the notice when the PIL from five woman advocates, including Arul Mozhi, came up for he aring today. After hearing the preliminary arguments of the petitioners’ senior counsel R Vaigai, the bench headed by CJ Tahilramani posted the matter for further hearing on April 25 after saying that she is able to understand the problem and that justice will be done in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Pollachi sexual abuse case CBI POllachi case woman officer plea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp