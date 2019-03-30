Pollachi sexual abuse case: Madras High Court issues notice to CBI on plea for woman cop

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras HC has issued notice to the CBI and four other authorities of the State government and the State Legal Services Authority on a PIL praying for a direction to appoint a high ranking woman police officer to head the investigation into the sexual abuse case in Pollachi, which has been transferred to the CBI.

The bench of Chief Justice VK Tahilramani and Justice M Duraiswamy, ordered the notice when the PIL from five woman advocates, including Arul Mozhi, came up for he aring today. After hearing the preliminary arguments of the petitioners’ senior counsel R Vaigai, the bench headed by CJ Tahilramani posted the matter for further hearing on April 25 after saying that she is able to understand the problem and that justice will be done in the case.