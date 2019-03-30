Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi sexual abuse case: Nakkheeran Gopal to appear before Tamil Nadu CB-CID on April 1

The Madras High Court granted the relief when the criminal original petition from Gopal came up before him today.

Nakkheeran Gopal

Nakkheeran Gopal (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted Gopal, editor of Tamil bi-weekly Nakkheeran, to appear before the CB-CID police in the city on April 1 instead of March 30, in connection with the Pollachi sexual abuse case.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granted the relief when the criminal original petition from Gopal came up before him today.

READ MORE | The Pollachi crisis

The petition sought to quash the summons of the SP, CB-CID,  South Zone in Egmore. The summons issued by the SP is modified to the effect that the petitioner shall appear before the said officer on April 1, the judge said. Gopal contended that the case had been registered against him at the instigation of some political VIPs trying to harass him in an arbitrary and high-handed manner.

Tamil Nadu CB CID Nakkheeran Gopal Pollachi rape case

