Home States Tamil Nadu

Will continue to speak on Kodanad murder: MK Stalin

The DMK President campaigned in support of its ally IUML candidate for Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency Navas Kani and DMK candidate for Paramakudi by-election S Sampath Kumar.

Published: 30th March 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin campaigning for Sivaganga LS constituency candidate Karti Chidambaram in Sivaganga on Friday

MK Stalin campaigning for Sivaganga LS constituency candidate Karti Chidambaram in Sivaganga on Friday | S Bala

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM/ SIVAGANGA: Even as the AIADMK has approached the Madras High Court to issue gag order restraining DMK President MK Stalin from speaking about Kodanad Estate issue during election campaigns, Stalin on Friday said that he would continue to speak about the issue and that he is ready to face it legally.

MK Stalin who was in the district on Friday campaigned in support of its ally IUML candidate for Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency Navas Kani and DMK candidate for Paramakudi by-election S Sampath Kumar. Addressing a public meeting in Ramanathapuram, he stated that Prime Minister Modi, who should have been the guardian (chowkidar) of fishermen, is the guardian of corporates. 

“During its campaign, like all parties usually do, AIADMK should seek votes by explaining the achievements/reforms/welfare schemes of its government. Instead, the partymen resort to attacking Congress and DMK since AIADMK has not achieved anything worth mentioning,” he slammed. 

Speaking on AIDMK approaching Madras High Court to issue gag order restraining him from speaking about Kodanad Estate issue during election campaigns, Stalin said, “I would continue to speak on the issue that has the involvement of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in heist and murders and I am ready to face it legally.” He then went on to elaborate the details of issue to the gathering.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Stalin spiced up the run-up to the polls in Sivaganga on Friday with a caustic campaign attacking BJP’s candidate H Raja. Campaigning for Congress candidate Karti P Chidambaram, Stalin claimed he was yet to see a politician worse than H Raja, whom he considered a liar, communal and a bigot out to destroy the fabric of harmony in general and Tamil community in particular.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Stalin IUML DMK Kodanand murder Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp