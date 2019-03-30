Will continue to speak on Kodanad murder: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM/ SIVAGANGA: Even as the AIADMK has approached the Madras High Court to issue gag order restraining DMK President MK Stalin from speaking about Kodanad Estate issue during election campaigns, Stalin on Friday said that he would continue to speak about the issue and that he is ready to face it legally.

MK Stalin who was in the district on Friday campaigned in support of its ally IUML candidate for Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency Navas Kani and DMK candidate for Paramakudi by-election S Sampath Kumar. Addressing a public meeting in Ramanathapuram, he stated that Prime Minister Modi, who should have been the guardian (chowkidar) of fishermen, is the guardian of corporates.

“During its campaign, like all parties usually do, AIADMK should seek votes by explaining the achievements/reforms/welfare schemes of its government. Instead, the partymen resort to attacking Congress and DMK since AIADMK has not achieved anything worth mentioning,” he slammed.

Speaking on AIDMK approaching Madras High Court to issue gag order restraining him from speaking about Kodanad Estate issue during election campaigns, Stalin said, “I would continue to speak on the issue that has the involvement of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in heist and murders and I am ready to face it legally.” He then went on to elaborate the details of issue to the gathering.

Stalin spiced up the run-up to the polls in Sivaganga on Friday with a caustic campaign attacking BJP’s candidate H Raja. Campaigning for Congress candidate Karti P Chidambaram, Stalin claimed he was yet to see a politician worse than H Raja, whom he considered a liar, communal and a bigot out to destroy the fabric of harmony in general and Tamil community in particular.