Allow graduates to apply for pharmacist posts: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Director of Medical Education (DME) to reopen his portal and include in it the degree qualification to enable the degree holders to apply for the post of pharmacists. A division bench gave the direction while passing interim orders on a PIL petition from one Naveenkumar, a degree holder in B Pharm, praying for a direction to declare the clause related to educational qualification for the post of pharmacist as illegal and null and void.

It is not disputed by the Additional Government Pleader that the post of pharmacist is a paramedical one. Thus, it could be seen that for recruiting paramedical and technical staff, degree holders and diploma holders are also eligible to apply. But in clause 7 of the notification, which dealt with procedure of selection, it was stated that diploma in pharmacy is the only minimum educational qualification required for the post. From the above it could be deduced that though the rules of procedure for medical recruitment are applicable to subordinate services too, eligibility is now restricted only to diploma holders. A prima facie case is made out by the petitioner, the bench said and passed the interim order.

The bench also directed the Director of Medical Recruitment Board to extend the deadline for applications to April 4, to enable degree holders to apply for the post. The bench, however, said that this arrangement is subject to the outcome of the writ petition.