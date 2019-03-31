Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK’s dynasty brought only suffering to people: Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Paneerselvam

Paneerselvam was campaigning for AIADMK candidate for Dharmapuri Anbumani Ramadoss and by-election candidates Sampathkumar and Govindhasami in Oddasalpatti junction on Saturday.

Published: 31st March 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 03:22 AM

Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam campaigning for Anbumani Ramadoss in Dharmapuri.

Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam campaigning for Anbumani Ramadoss in Dharmapuri.

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/ KRISHNAGIRI: Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam campaigned for AIADMK candidate for Dharmapuri Anbumani Ramadoss and by-election candidates Sampathkumar and Govindhasami in Oddasalpatti junction on Saturday. Speaking at the meeting, he accused DMK of causing water crisis in Tamil Nadu and criticised it for being violent. “Their political dynasty has brought nothing but suffering to the people. It could not stop Karnataka from building a dam on Cauvery river. This clearly shows its inefficiency,” he blamed. 

Paneerselvam said that it was during DMK’s reign in 2011 that Karnataka made the proposal for the construction of a dam on Cauvery river.

“However, the former chief minister M Karunanidhi disregarded people’s wishes and filed a no objection, allowing construction of the first dam. This further led to the construction of three more dams. Because of this, the Thanjavur district which is an important agriculture centre has gone dry,” he pointed out.  
“When the Opposition leader Jayalalitha raised this issue in the Assembly, the DMK leader dismissed the plea. When J Jayalalitha was in power, Karnataka made no such absurd moves because she was a strong and capable leader who never compromised on people’s needs. This brought many years of peace and prosperity to the State,” he added.

